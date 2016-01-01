Introducing the Many-to-Slack
What is Slaask?
Slaask is a tool that enables you to chat with your leads and customers in real time, and directly from Slack.
What is the 1-to-Slack concept?
Your Slack team can use Slaask to chat privately with one lead or customer at a time.
What is the Many-to-Slack concept?
Your Slack team can use Slaask to chat publicly with multiple leads and customers inside the same chat room.
